IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $88,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of UNH opened at $524.02 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $497.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

