IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 4,285 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $122.74 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.95.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.