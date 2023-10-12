IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in 3M by 13.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in 3M by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 32.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

