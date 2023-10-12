IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.55.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $244.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

