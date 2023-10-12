IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $198.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.26 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

