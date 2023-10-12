IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $454,751,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group increased their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.84.

NYSE FDX opened at $255.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.42. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $148.93 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

