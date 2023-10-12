IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $10.95 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,213 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

