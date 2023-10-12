IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $287.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.23 and a 200-day moving average of $284.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.76 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

