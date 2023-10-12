IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 10,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $502.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $493.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $508.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

