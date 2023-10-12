IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 36.1% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $255.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.42. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

