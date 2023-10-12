IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 355.4% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.60.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $494.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $451.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $495.43.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.