IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 7,637 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

