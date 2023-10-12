Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Boosted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

ITW stock opened at $236.61 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.46 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

