Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Down 8.3%

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 126,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 332,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Imagine Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$15.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.
About Imagine Lithium
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Imagine Lithium
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Imagine Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagine Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.