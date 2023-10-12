Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the software maker on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Immersion Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. Immersion has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Immersion had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 114.74%. The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. Analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Immersion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immersion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Immersion by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Immersion by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 162,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Immersion by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

