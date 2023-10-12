Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.05 on Monday. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,846,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,715 shares during the period. Impac Mortgage makes up approximately 0.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial owned 17.89% of Impac Mortgage worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

