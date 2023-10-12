Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 103,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $148.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $101.64 and a twelve month high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

