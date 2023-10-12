Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,925,000 after buying an additional 576,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after buying an additional 4,005,004 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,523,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,792,000 after buying an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,782,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,783,000 after buying an additional 326,958 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $84,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 514,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,486,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $4,498,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,821,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $84,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,486,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,370 shares of company stock worth $7,535,155. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ DBX opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

