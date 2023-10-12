Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,478,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after purchasing an additional 613,295 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,988,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3 %

KMB opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $111.43 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

