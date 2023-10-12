Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,642 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 16.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at $357,839,000,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.9% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 5.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Up 0.6 %

GSK stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $39.74.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,533.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

