Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.06% of Strategic Education worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,645,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ STRA opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.04. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $287.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 157.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STRA

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.