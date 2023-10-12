Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.