Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

