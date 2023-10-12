Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $282.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.16. The firm has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

