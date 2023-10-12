Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 10,616 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.91% of Park City Group worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Park City Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.35 million, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Park City Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Park City Group Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

See Also

