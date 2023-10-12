Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 115 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $454,751,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.84.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $255.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.42. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $148.93 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

