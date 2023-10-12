Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.10% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LILA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

LILA opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Liberty Latin America had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $198,060.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 238,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

