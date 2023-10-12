Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 356 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $206.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.33. The firm has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 130.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,579 shares of company stock worth $146,958,932 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

