Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 360 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Adobe Stock Up 3.2 %

ADBE opened at $549.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $529.73 and its 200 day moving average is $464.77. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.60 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.