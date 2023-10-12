Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 774 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

