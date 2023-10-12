Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 965 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.72.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,123 shares of company stock worth $16,193,960. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.