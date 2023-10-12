Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,199,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,553,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 536,985 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,807,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,214,000.

KRE stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

