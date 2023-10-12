InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Gap Down to $27.99

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.99, but opened at $24.14. InMode shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 3,172,874 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

InMode Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 969.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

