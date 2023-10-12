InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Update

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
InPost Price Performance
Shares of InPost stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. InPost has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.93.
About InPost
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InPost
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Will Higher Ozempic Use Mean Slimmed-Down Food Sales?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Blockbuster Energy Deal: Exxon Mobil and Pioneer to Merge
Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.