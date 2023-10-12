InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Update

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

InPost Price Performance

Shares of InPost stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. InPost has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

About InPost

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

