Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Up 173.9% in September

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Insight Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:INSI opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $17.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54.
Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund
About Insight Select Income Fund
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
