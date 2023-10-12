Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Up 173.9% in September

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insight Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:INSI opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $17.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54.

Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

About Insight Select Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 21.1% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

