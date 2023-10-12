inSure DeFi (SURE) Market Cap Achieves $77.33 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $77.33 million and approximately $128,198.24 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

SURE is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00290822 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $128,298.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

