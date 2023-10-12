Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Up 254.2% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, a growth of 254.2% from the September 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of BSCU stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $17.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily