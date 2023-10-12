Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Up 254.2% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, a growth of 254.2% from the September 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $17.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $86,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

