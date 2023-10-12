Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 72,512 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VCV stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

