Invesco High Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.4 %

VLT opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 673.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

