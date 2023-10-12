Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

