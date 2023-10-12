Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,610,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 3,661,341 shares.The stock last traded at $14.55 and had previously closed at $14.61.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 29,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 88,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 747,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 91,752 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

