Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.8% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $204,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1,155.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,366,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.4% during the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

QQQ stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $371.62. 7,436,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,287,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.77. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

