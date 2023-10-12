Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $372.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,576,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,317,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.77. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

