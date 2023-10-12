Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,987 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up 4.0% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned 0.81% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of XSVM stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,979. The company has a market cap of $617.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $52.71.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

