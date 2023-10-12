Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 576,060 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 481% from the previous session’s volume of 99,113 shares.The stock last traded at $37.12 and had previously closed at $36.43.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $723.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.