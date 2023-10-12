IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.19 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $385.08 million and $5.19 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005663 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000102 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

