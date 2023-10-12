IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Update

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the September 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IperionX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IperionX stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 439,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000. IperionX comprises 0.8% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 2.27% of IperionX at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IperionX alerts:

IperionX Price Performance

Shares of IPX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,213. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. IperionX has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.