Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 51,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 864,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 75,814 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 118,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 18,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFE opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

