iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 729,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 837,806 shares.The stock last traded at $96.32 and had previously closed at $96.84.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.16.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,355,000 after buying an additional 4,556,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,416 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,311,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,949,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,991,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,697,000 after purchasing an additional 289,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,674 shares during the period.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.