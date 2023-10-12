iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 107,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 49,250 shares.The stock last traded at $105.65 and had previously closed at $105.69.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGZ. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,588.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

